Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

