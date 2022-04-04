imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Tops $106,981.48

imbrex (REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

