Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $210.15 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.