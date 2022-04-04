Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $239.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.62.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

ITW stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

