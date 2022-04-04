Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,376 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,469. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.