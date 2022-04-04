Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.