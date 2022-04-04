Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 147,073 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

NYSE:RF remained flat at $$21.47 during midday trading on Monday. 7,694,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,848,589. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

