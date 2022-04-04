Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,465 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,054. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

