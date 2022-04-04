Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 50,632,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,955,867. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.