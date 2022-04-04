Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.77 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $22,170,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. 1,434,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,672. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

