Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $302.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,456. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.