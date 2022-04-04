Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,713 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $698.41. 495,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.12. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $710.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $20,816,957 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

