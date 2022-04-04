Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.71. 1,436,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,954. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.