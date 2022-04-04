Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,059. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.