Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,059. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

