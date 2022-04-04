ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

