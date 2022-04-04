Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.
HYMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,135,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,230. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.