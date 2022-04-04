Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Shares of H opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

