HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,063,960 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

