HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $9.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HUYA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.