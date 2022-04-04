Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 56,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.33 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $855.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

