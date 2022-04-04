Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 46,400 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

NYSE:JKS opened at $50.90 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

