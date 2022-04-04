Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $533,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $77.89 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

