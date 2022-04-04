Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

