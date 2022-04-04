Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $663,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $104,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

