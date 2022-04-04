Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $663,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $104,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
