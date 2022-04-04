Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $146,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INVE opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

