Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $484.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $441.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.47.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

