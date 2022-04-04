H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

