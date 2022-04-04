Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:HHC opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

