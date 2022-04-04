Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.