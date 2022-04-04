Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 251,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,252,792 shares.The stock last traded at $21.01 and had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 603,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

