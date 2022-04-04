Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £94.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.62.

In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($112,052.99). Also, insider Eimear Moloney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($51,742.21).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

