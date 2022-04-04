Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 889 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,045,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

