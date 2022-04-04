HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

HTBI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 49,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,534. The company has a market cap of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

