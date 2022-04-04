HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

