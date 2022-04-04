Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

