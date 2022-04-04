Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.73.

HSY opened at $218.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.83. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $218.91.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Hershey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hershey by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

