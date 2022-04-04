Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

