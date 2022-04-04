Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

