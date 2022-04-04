Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

HTGC opened at $18.57 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

