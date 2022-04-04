Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.46

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

