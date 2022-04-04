HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

