Head-To-Head Survey: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) versus NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Technology Solutions and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.52, meaning that its share price is 652% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technology Solutions and NextGen Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.57 $9.52 million $0.01 2,142.14

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Technology Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.