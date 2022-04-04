Head-To-Head Survey: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -9.03% -2.31% -1.30% CTO Realty Growth 42.61% 7.65% 4.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.35 -$18.41 million ($0.46) -30.43 CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.69 $27.61 million $4.69 14.28

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

