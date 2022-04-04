Head-To-Head Review: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.14% 4.12% 2.01% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

This table compares Avangrid and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.63 $707.00 million $2.07 22.94 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avangrid and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 0 0 1.75 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.84%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Avangrid.

Summary

Avangrid beats ReNew Energy Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

