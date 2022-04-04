Head-To-Head Contrast: Stem (STEM) versus The Competition

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 128 641 976 24 2.51

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.40 Stem Competitors $661.96 million $22.13 million -6.07

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -126.23% -3.86% -4.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

