Head-To-Head Comparison: WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) vs. William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and WVS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $28.16 million 6.87 $3.78 million $0.28 45.57 WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.55 $1.30 million N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorporation and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Dividends

William Penn Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. William Penn Bancorporation pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. William Penn Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 15.06% 1.89% 0.49% WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33%

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business administration loans, and CDARS. In addition, the company provides business credit cards, mobile deposits, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, wire transfers; and notary public, night depository, and cash management services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. The company offers its services through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington and Camden Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

