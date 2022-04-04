Head to Head Comparison: Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loncor Gold and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$3.72 million ($0.03) -15.95 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.82 $420.07 million $0.40 11.75

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loncor Gold and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.81%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -10.39% -9.95% B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27%

Summary

B2Gold beats Loncor Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

