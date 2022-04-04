Head-To-Head Analysis: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 13.42% 7.83% 5.30% Hess Midstream 3.85% N/A N/A

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Hess Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.43 $138.18 million $0.42 20.91 Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 0.84 $46.40 million $1.76 17.16

Centennial Resource Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hess Midstream. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.61, meaning that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centennial Resource Development and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 0 7 3 0 2.30 Hess Midstream 0 5 1 0 2.17

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Hess Midstream on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes the Tioga gas plant, equity investment in the Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment consists of the Ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

