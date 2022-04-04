HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $62.92

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $68.31. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 62,859 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

