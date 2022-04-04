HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HDB stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

